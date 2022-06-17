City Holding Co. Sells 2,675 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 127,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 154,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.