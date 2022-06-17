City Holding Co. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $39.71. 1,908,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,473,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

