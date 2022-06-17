City Holding Co. Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

