City State Bank Acquires Shares of 32,396 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 1,202,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,675,356. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

