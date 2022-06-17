City State Bank Buys New Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.5% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,251,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,147,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,273,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 333,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 50,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

