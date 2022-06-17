City State Bank Invests $1.04 Million in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.49. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

