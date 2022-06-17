City State Bank Invests $444,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. City State Bank owned about 6.40% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,829,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,584,000 after purchasing an additional 374,907 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,742. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $110.78 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45.

