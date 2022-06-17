City State Bank Invests $620,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. City State Bank owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

DFAE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,225. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.

