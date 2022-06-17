City State Bank Makes New $829,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

City State Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

