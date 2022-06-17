City State Bank Takes $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,057,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.09. 7,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.99.

