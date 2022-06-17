City State Bank Takes $484,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

City State Bank bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 2,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NetApp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $993,799. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

