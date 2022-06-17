City State Bank Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.82. The stock had a trading volume of 76,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

