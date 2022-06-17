City State Bank Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. 46,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.