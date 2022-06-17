Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CLAS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Class Acceleration has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 1,059,254 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 536,653 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

