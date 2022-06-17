Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 72.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 439,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,589 shares of company stock worth $1,666,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.08. 24,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,204. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.88.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
BigCommerce Profile (Get Rating)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.