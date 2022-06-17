Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 72.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 439,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,589 shares of company stock worth $1,666,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

BigCommerce stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.08. 24,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,204. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.88.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

