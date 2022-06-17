Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after buying an additional 920,283 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after buying an additional 367,120 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,871,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,605,000 after buying an additional 439,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 100,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,110. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

