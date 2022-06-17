Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,054 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,986. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

