Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,575 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 7.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $108,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,137. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61.

