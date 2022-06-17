Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Invests $482,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Farfetch by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,072,840. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

