Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.81. The company had a trading volume of 179,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

