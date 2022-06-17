Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 105,555 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,212. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00.

