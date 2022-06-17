Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,874 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Roku accounts for about 1.7% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Roku by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.80. 156,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

