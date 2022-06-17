Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $283,466,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.83. 40,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,380. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

