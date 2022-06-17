Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Takes $797,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. DigitalOcean makes up 0.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,960. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,664,553.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

