Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Alison Mosca Purchases 5,000 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director Alison Mosca bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,476 shares in the company, valued at $103,427.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clene stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.38. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clene by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 493,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

