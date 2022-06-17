Codex Capital L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 7,400 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. Atlassian accounts for approximately 1.5% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM traded up $8.38 on Friday, reaching $174.12. 6,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.82 and its 200-day moving average is $281.50. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.65.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

