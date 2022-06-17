Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Position Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 145,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

