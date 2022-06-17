Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 535,224 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 1,346,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,186,348. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

