Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,893,000 after buying an additional 102,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 626,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

