Community Financial Services Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.6% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $580,040,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE WY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.79. 34,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,185. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

