Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 93,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. 23,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,865. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

