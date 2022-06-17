Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $340,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.90. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

