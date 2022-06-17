Community Financial Services Group LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CINF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

