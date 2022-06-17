Community Financial Services Group LLC Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Corning comprises 2.5% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,237. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

