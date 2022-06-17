Compass Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

