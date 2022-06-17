Compass Financial Advisors LLC Invests $185,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,652 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

