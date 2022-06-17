Compass Financial Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $209.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

