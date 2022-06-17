Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDST Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average of $212.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.