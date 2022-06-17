Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

