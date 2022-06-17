Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Acquires $46,800.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,311,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,782.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMPX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.49. 51,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,468. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,487,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,340,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

