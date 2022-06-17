Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.90. 95,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,059,794. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.