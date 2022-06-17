Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,512 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $290,333,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.31.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

