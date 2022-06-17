Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys Shares of 8,186 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 153,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

