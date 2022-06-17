Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $797,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after acquiring an additional 916,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.85. 36,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,734. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.69 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.90 and its 200-day moving average is $163.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

