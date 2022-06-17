Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Makes New $639,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock remained flat at $$20.94 during trading hours on Friday. 680,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,185. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.