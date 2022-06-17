Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,557,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,044,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 120,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. 820,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,695. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19.

