Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $38.35. 551,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,186,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

