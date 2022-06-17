Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.23. 24,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,867. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

