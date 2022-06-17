Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,732 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Halliburton comprises about 1.0% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.54. 101,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,072,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,105,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

