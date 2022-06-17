Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes $825,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 450.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,750,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.45. 23,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.